Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.1 %

KMB opened at $128.24 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

