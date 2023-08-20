Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

LITE stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

