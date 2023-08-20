Loop Capital Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $135.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROST. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ross Stores has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

