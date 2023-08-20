Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLOB. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.08.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average is $167.37. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $232.19.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at $222,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Globant by 5,250.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,421,000 after acquiring an additional 521,824 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globant by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,159,000 after acquiring an additional 459,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $71,313,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,119 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

