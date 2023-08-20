Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials updated its Q4 guidance to $1.82-2.18 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.66 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

