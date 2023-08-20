Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials updated its Q4 guidance to $1.82-2.18 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS.
Applied Materials Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.66 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.
Insider Activity at Applied Materials
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.
View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Materials
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.