Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $1,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Hershey by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,510 shares of company stock valued at $72,335,743 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $218.78 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

