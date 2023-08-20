Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $337,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMT opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.38 and a 200 day moving average of $196.50. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.30 and a 52-week high of $277.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

