Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

