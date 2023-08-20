Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 314 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,358,000 after acquiring an additional 319,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.33.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTU opened at $485.96 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14. The company has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

