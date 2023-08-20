Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 14,632 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 197.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $89.52 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.