Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $302,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

Danaher stock opened at $251.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $294.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

