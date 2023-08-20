Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 191.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $375.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.89. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.