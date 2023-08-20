Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,548 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.75. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

