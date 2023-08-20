Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.65 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 138.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $199.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.15 and its 200-day moving average is $198.60. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

