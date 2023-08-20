Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $538,889,000 after purchasing an additional 273,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $219.35 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.32.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

