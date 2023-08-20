Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 9,681 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 252.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NVS stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.01. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

