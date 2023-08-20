Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,128 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 128,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD opened at $281.74 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.93.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.