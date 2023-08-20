Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 370,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 78.8% in the first quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $273.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.91.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

