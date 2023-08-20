Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

