Credit Suisse AG Purchases 43,091 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $75,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

