Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

