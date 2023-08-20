The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 596,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allstate were worth $66,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

