Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,798 Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 1.48% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MARB opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

