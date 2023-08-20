Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 93.8% during the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $429.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

