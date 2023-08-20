Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.1% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

