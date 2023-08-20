Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Nucor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $168.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.28. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

