Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $134.14 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.