Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.