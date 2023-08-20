American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.