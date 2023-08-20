Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 10,225 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 164.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $288,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.55 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

