Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 4,817 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $131.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

