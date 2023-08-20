Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 339.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $430.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.48. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $421.73 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.