American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

Get Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $176.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.30 and a one year high of $277.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.