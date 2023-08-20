Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NYSE IOT opened at $24.01 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,071.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,357,082 shares of company stock worth $62,561,590. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

