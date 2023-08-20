South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in LKQ were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LKQ by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,625,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

