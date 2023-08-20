Stifel Nicolaus Raises Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $50.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,700,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

