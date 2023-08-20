Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $12,778.92 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $12,778.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,563.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.92 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.