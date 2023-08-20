Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $12,778.92 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $12,778.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,563.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.92 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

