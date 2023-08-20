Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,752 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $66,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $105.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

