Swiss National Bank Sells 20,200 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 955,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $54,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,719 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $71.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

