Capula Management Ltd Sells 7,093 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capula Management Ltd lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 17.2% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 571,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,041 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,188.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

