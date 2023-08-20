Capula Management Ltd Reduces Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,525,000 after buying an additional 155,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,443,000 after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,528,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $380.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $524.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.