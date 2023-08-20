South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,119,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after purchasing an additional 229,779 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

