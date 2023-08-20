Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 985,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,644 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $59,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

