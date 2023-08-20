JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

