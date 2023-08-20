Capula Management Ltd Makes New $264,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,412 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.5 %

CLF opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.