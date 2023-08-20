Sepio Capital LP Sells 241 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 743,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,948,000 after purchasing an additional 102,975 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.85. The stock has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

