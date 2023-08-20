Capula Management Ltd Has $241,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,335 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after buying an additional 217,370 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 39,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after buying an additional 1,050,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

