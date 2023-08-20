MAI Capital Management Sells 393 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $389,527,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 502,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after buying an additional 275,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $332.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.05. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.35 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

