General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $224.42 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

