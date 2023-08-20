Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded at Williams Trading

Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

